MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
5:41 a.m. — Welding equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of East E Street.
7:19 a.m. — AirPods were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of East D Street.
7:31 a.m. — A car door and hood were reportedly opened on the 600 block of Kenneth Street and a key was possibly stolen.
8:12 a.m. — A jacket was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of East E Street.
10:50 a.m. — Two people reportedly each left a note and one left clothing at the door of the University of Idaho’s President’s House on Nez Perce Drive.
1:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:47 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault on East Third and South Main streets after allegedly threatening a 39-year-old man with a machete.
3:45 p.m. — A man on Perimeter Drive reported someone filed an unemployment claim in his name.
4:57 p.m. — A person was reportedly spit on in the face on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
5:25 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
5:35 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Tri-State Outfitters.
8:50 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court reported unemployment fraud.
9:19 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Stinker Station.
9:47 p.m. — An offensive flag was reported on South Harrison and East Seventh streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
3:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2900 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 3000 block of Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:15 a.m. — A garage door opener was reported stolen on Itani Drive.
11:17 a.m. — Fuel theft was reported on Northwood Drive.
11:44 a.m. — A computer was reported stolen from Kamiaken Street.
4:27 p.m. — A two-vehicle traffic accident with minor injuries to the drivers was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:43 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a vehicle accident and fire on State Route 195 in Pullman.
Saturday
1 a.m. — A man was arrested on California and A streets in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
Monday
7:59 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Colton.
7:04 p.m. — A 59-year-old man and 48-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Main Street in Colfax.