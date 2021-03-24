​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

1:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.

5:41 a.m. — Welding equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of East E Street.

7:19 a.m. — AirPods were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of East D Street.

7:31 a.m. — A car door and hood were reportedly opened on the 600 block of Kenneth Street and a key was possibly stolen.

8:12 a.m. — A jacket was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of East E Street.

10:50 a.m. — Two people reportedly each left a note and one left clothing at the door of the University of Idaho’s President’s House on Nez Perce Drive.

1:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.

2:47 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault on East Third and South Main streets after allegedly threatening a 39-year-old man with a machete.

3:45 p.m. — A man on Perimeter Drive reported someone filed an unemployment claim in his name.

4:57 p.m. — A person was reportedly spit on in the face on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.

5:25 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

5:35 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Tri-State Outfitters.

8:50 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court reported unemployment fraud.

9:19 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Stinker Station.

9:47 p.m. — An offensive flag was reported on South Harrison and East Seventh streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

6:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

3:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2900 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.

7:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 3000 block of Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Juliaetta.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

9:15 a.m. — A garage door opener was reported stolen on Itani Drive.

11:17 a.m. — Fuel theft was reported on Northwood Drive.

11:44 a.m. — A computer was reported stolen from Kamiaken Street.

4:27 p.m. — A two-vehicle traffic accident with minor injuries to the drivers was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:43 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a vehicle accident and fire on State Route 195 in Pullman.

Saturday

1 a.m. — A man was arrested on California and A streets in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.

Monday

7:59 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Colton.

7:04 p.m. — A 59-year-old man and 48-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Main Street in Colfax.

