MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:55 a.m. — An automatic locking device was reportedly damaged at Lena Whitmore Park. Garbage was reportedly all over the floor of the bathroom as well.
12:48 p.m. — A message stating, “You are a bloody idiot,” was reportedly written with a marker on a vehicle window on the 500 block of South Main Street. The writing was cleaned off.
1:47 p.m. — A person on the 800 block of North Grant Street was reportedly scammed of $1,000 over the internet.
2:07 p.m. — A woman reported unwanted touching by a man in Moscow. Police are investigating.
7:42 p.m. — A laptop was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at WinCo.
8:01 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 2100 block of South Main Street.
8:28 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Estes Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:09 a.m. — An aggressive dog was reported on Nye Street.
2:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog in a car at Walmart.
11:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Deane Street.
5:54 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and harassment at My Office Bar and Grill.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:09 p.m. — A deputy received a report of a subject pulling a boat with a 4-wheeler on Whitman Avenue and Fifth Street in LaCrosse.
6:19 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident occurred on Pullman Airport Road and State Route 270.