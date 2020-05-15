PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

2:30 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on Oak Street.

2:42 p.m. — A trespasser was reported on Bleasner Drive.

Thursday

12:55 a.m. — An uncooperative person was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:39 a.m. — A 36-year-old Pullman man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Palouse.

9:13 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Uniontown East and Esser roads in Uniontown. No one was taken to the hospital.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.

9:37 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Rosauers on North Main Street.

7:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:57 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly knocked over and destroyed on the 1200 block of Burnt Ridge Road near Troy.

10:42 a.m. — Possible neglect of an elderly person was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

10:45 a.m. — A knife was reportedly stolen from Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.

10:46 a.m. — An attempted theft of drink items was reported at Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.

12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

2:44 p.m. — Posts and fences were reportedly vandalized at Idlers Rest Nature Preserve on Idlers Rest Road near Moscow.

10:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Second and North Main streets in Troy.

