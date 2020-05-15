PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:30 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on Oak Street.
2:42 p.m. — A trespasser was reported on Bleasner Drive.
Thursday
12:55 a.m. — An uncooperative person was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:39 a.m. — A 36-year-old Pullman man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Palouse.
9:13 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Uniontown East and Esser roads in Uniontown. No one was taken to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:37 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Rosauers on North Main Street.
7:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:57 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly knocked over and destroyed on the 1200 block of Burnt Ridge Road near Troy.
10:42 a.m. — Possible neglect of an elderly person was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
10:45 a.m. — A knife was reportedly stolen from Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
10:46 a.m. — An attempted theft of drink items was reported at Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
2:44 p.m. — Posts and fences were reportedly vandalized at Idlers Rest Nature Preserve on Idlers Rest Road near Moscow.
10:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Second and North Main streets in Troy.