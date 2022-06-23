MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Hope Center.

12 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Furniture Center.

3:55 p.m. — A bicyclist reported a person in a vehicle threw an item at them on Main Street and Styner Avenue.

6:20 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of South Jefferson Street.

7:23 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at Studio 1 Hotel.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:04 p.m. — Fireworks were reported at Carmichael Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:51 a.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on the 2600 block of East Grimes Way.

11:39 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Upper Drive.

2:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

4:12 p.m. — A flashlight and power cord were stolen from an unlocked car on the 900 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

10:51 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 2600 block of East Grimes Way.

4:47 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.

10:06 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:47 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on East Front Street in Albion.

11:44 a.m. — A deputy contacted the owner of a dog and a goat which were running loose near North Third Street in Farmington.

8:03 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Wawawai Road in Colton.

Tags

Recommended for you