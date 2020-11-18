MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:28 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of overtaking a school bus when the stop arm was out on North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly damaged on the 200 block of East Third Street.
1:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
1:58 p.m. — Two moose were reported on the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
9:28 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of attempted theft and trespassing at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Boller Road near Potlatch.
9:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sather Road near Genesee.
12:53 p.m. — At least $4,000 was reportedly stolen from a person on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
5:08 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 400 block of East Valleyview Avenue in Genesee.
6 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible concussion after a vehicle rollover crash near North Palouse Veterinary Clinic in Potlatch. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:08 a.m. — A caller advised that children tried to throw rocks at their vehicle on Lost Trail Road. Police were unable to locate the children.
1:48 p.m. — EMS responded to a threat of self-harm on Brandi Way.
9:46 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated man singing and stumbling around a courtyard on Reaney Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:58 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported in Malden.
10:23 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Lovell Valley Road near Tekoa.
11:44 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.