​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:28 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of overtaking a school bus when the stop arm was out on North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.

10:59 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly damaged on the 200 block of East Third Street.

1:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

1:58 p.m. — Two moose were reported on the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

9:28 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of attempted theft and trespassing at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

6:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Boller Road near Potlatch.

9:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sather Road near Genesee.

12:53 p.m. — At least $4,000 was reportedly stolen from a person on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.

5:08 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 400 block of East Valleyview Avenue in Genesee.

6 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible concussion after a vehicle rollover crash near North Palouse Veterinary Clinic in Potlatch. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11:08 a.m. — A caller advised that children tried to throw rocks at their vehicle on Lost Trail Road. Police were unable to locate the children.

1:48 p.m. — EMS responded to a threat of self-harm on Brandi Way.

9:46 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated man singing and stumbling around a courtyard on Reaney Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:58 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported in Malden.

10:23 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Lovell Valley Road near Tekoa.

11:44 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.

