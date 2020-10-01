MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:17 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
7:32 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on the 1000 block of West A Street.
7:38 a.m. — A person reportedly intercepted a $27,697 check sent by Moscow Building Supply and intended for one of its vendors and cashed it. Police have a suspect.
9:09 a.m. — A bottle of soda was reportedly stolen from Stinker Stores.
9:46 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported at a daycare on Northwood Drive.
11:08 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near Rolling Hills Bikes on East Sixth Street.
11:49 a.m. — Jewelry and clothing items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
12:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of Indian Hills Drive.
12:39 p.m. — An enclosed trailer was reportedly stolen from the Eastside Marketplace parking lot.
12:42 p.m. — A Trump/Pence 2020 sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 300 block of North Monroe Street.
3:01 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman reportedly stole a pack of cigarettes and about $10 from a vehicle near U.S. Bank on South Blaine Street and urinated in the driver’s seat. She was cited for suspicion of unlawful entry, theft and malicious injury to property.
4:57 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:03 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
6:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at a residence on South Main Street.
6:41 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:15 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of commercial burglary at Walmart.
9:37 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:32 a.m. — A chain saw was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of First Avenue in Deary.
1:11 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 4900 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.
3 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of Forks Road near Deary.
3:57 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on Blaine and Eid roads near Moscow.
6:38 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 1000 block of Brood Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated person at Walmart.
5:21 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a threat of possible self-harm on Quail Ridge Drive.
5:26 p.m. — Police heard a report of a person buying alcohol for minors at Sunset Mart.
6:08 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Fairmount Road.
8:31 p.m. — Police issued an infraction for a vehicle obstructing traffic on C Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:06 a.m. — A homeless person was reported in Oakesdale.
1 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported in Rosalia.
3:52 p.m. — A license plate was reported stolen on Endicott Road in Colfax.
7:13 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
11:37 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Pells Court in Colfax.