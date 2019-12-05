PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — A resident reported a cannonball on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
9:34 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
1:05 p.m. — Police responded to garbage and furniture being dumped in the parking lot on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
2:25 p.m. — A man said his residence on Maiden Lane was possibly burglarized while he was in jail.
2:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone throwing cheese slices at cars.
2:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Old Moscow Road.
4:20 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Colorado and Maple streets.
6:17 p.m. — A vicious animal complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:26 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall.
9:11 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall following a welfare check.
Wednesday
1:23 a.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Colorado Street.
2:03 a.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:59 a.m. — A suspicious grass fire was extinguished on Story Road.
7:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a missing person in Colfax. The person was located and was safe.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:11 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
5:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on West Pullman Road and Baker Street.
5:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
5:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
5:59 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
6:51 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly not scanning $93.44 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout line at Walmart.
9:16 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:58 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 356 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.