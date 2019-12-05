PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. — A resident reported a cannonball on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

9:34 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

1:05 p.m. — Police responded to garbage and furniture being dumped in the parking lot on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

2:25 p.m. — A man said his residence on Maiden Lane was possibly burglarized while he was in jail.

2:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone throwing cheese slices at cars.

2:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Old Moscow Road.

4:20 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Colorado and Maple streets.

6:17 p.m. — A vicious animal complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:26 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall.

9:11 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall following a welfare check.

Wednesday

1:23 a.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Colorado Street.

2:03 a.m. — A person was trespassed from Adams Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:59 a.m. — A suspicious grass fire was extinguished on Story Road.

7:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a missing person in Colfax. The person was located and was safe.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

3:11 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

5:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on West Pullman Road and Baker Street.

5:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.

5:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.

5:59 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.

6:51 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly not scanning $93.44 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout line at Walmart.

9:16 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:58 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 356 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

