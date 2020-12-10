MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:26 a.m. — A cat was reportedly stuck in a tree on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street. Moscow police and fire personnel resolved the situation.
3:13 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
12:06 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to stop at a red light after she collided with another vehicle on Troy Road and South Blaine Street. No one was taken to the hospital.
6:04 p.m. — A storage unit on the 700 block of North Almon Street was reportedly broken into.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:07 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1100 block of Pine Crest Road near Moscow.
2:24 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.
3:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on Paradise Ridge Road and East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:18 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northwood Drive.
Wednesday
12:02 a.m. — A woman on Fountain Street advised she was shoved.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:12 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Pullman Albion and Brayton roads.
7:23 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Becker Road in Colton.