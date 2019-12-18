PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11:47 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Dissmore’s.

12:31 p.m. — Police responded to possible child abuse or neglect on Hall Drive.

1:56 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at the Sunset Mart.

1:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

2:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.

5:25 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 800 block of Southwest State Street.

6:07 p.m. — A threatening situation was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

7:40 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State Route 27 in Pullman.

3:07 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital from Whelan Road in Pullman following a report of possible self-harm.

10:51 p.m. — A 63-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested on Shawnee Road on a warrant.

WSU POLICE

Monday

9:34 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Forest Way.

8:35 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Fairway Road.

