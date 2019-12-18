PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:47 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Dissmore’s.
12:31 p.m. — Police responded to possible child abuse or neglect on Hall Drive.
1:56 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at the Sunset Mart.
1:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
2:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.
5:25 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 800 block of Southwest State Street.
6:07 p.m. — A threatening situation was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
7:40 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State Route 27 in Pullman.
3:07 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital from Whelan Road in Pullman following a report of possible self-harm.
10:51 p.m. — A 63-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested on Shawnee Road on a warrant.
WSU POLICE
Monday
9:34 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Forest Way.
8:35 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Fairway Road.