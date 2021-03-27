PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Parr Drive.
12:14 p.m. — A cooking fire was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:49 p.m. — Convulsions or seizures were reported on Terre View Drive.
2:28 p.m. — A disorderly person was asked to leave the Cenex station on Main Street.
4:19 p.m. — A male reported a dog charged at him on the 100 block of West Main Street.
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
7:28 p.m. — A female reported she was stalked at Walmart.
7:49 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Terre View Drive and Airport Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:35 a.m. — A flag was reported stolen on SR 272 in Palouse.
3:45 p.m. — Deputy responded to a report of buildings being broken into on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.
6:08 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision occurred on Airport Road in Pullman.
7:09 p.m. — A suicidal person in Pullman was transported to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Concord Avenue.
1:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
2:27 p.m. — Police received a report of a two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of East B and North Hayes streets.
2:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported at an address on West Pullman Road.
3:08 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:02 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1700 block of North Polk Street.
5:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
6:39 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with an open container of alcohol on South Main Street.
7:03 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported at an address on West Pullman Road.
7:32 p.m. — A moose was reportedly walking onto the highway near the intersection of Styner Avenue and South Main Street.
9:23 p.m. — Police received a report of battery at an address on West Pullman Road.
9:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of South Stefany Lane.
10:25 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and DUI on West Pullman Road.
11:24 p.m. — Police received reports of gunshot sounds on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the corner of East Third and North Main streets in Moscow.
10:41 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
11:22 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
5:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of battery on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.