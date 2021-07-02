PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

5 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Klemgard Avenue.

8:05 a.m. — An animal control officer responded to a report of llamas in distress on Cedar Street.

8:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Water Street.

8:27 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on High Street.

9:48 a.m. — A person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Maiden Lane.

11:36 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported at the Department of Licensing office on South Grand Avenue.

6:30 p.m. — A sick person at the UPS Service Center on North Grand Avenue was transported to the hospital.

6:35 p.m. — A theft was reported on Larry Street.

6:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a court order violation on Latah Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.

3:47 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Revere Road in Lamont.

7:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to disorderly conduct at the Uniontown Community Club.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.

12:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man screaming through a drive-through microphone on South Blaine Street.

4:06 a.m. — Police received a suspicious circumstance concerning a group of people watching the thunderstorm on the 1300 block of Indian Hills Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:18 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of Craig Street in Troy.

7:51 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Umbarger Road near Troy.

12:43 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road near Deary.

