PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Klemgard Avenue.
8:05 a.m. — An animal control officer responded to a report of llamas in distress on Cedar Street.
8:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Water Street.
8:27 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on High Street.
9:48 a.m. — A person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Maiden Lane.
11:36 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported at the Department of Licensing office on South Grand Avenue.
6:30 p.m. — A sick person at the UPS Service Center on North Grand Avenue was transported to the hospital.
6:35 p.m. — A theft was reported on Larry Street.
6:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a court order violation on Latah Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.
3:47 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Revere Road in Lamont.
7:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to disorderly conduct at the Uniontown Community Club.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
12:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man screaming through a drive-through microphone on South Blaine Street.
4:06 a.m. — Police received a suspicious circumstance concerning a group of people watching the thunderstorm on the 1300 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:18 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of Craig Street in Troy.
7:51 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Umbarger Road near Troy.
12:43 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road near Deary.