PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:54 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute for alleged second- and fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and obstruction on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy early...occasional snow showers. High 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 1:19 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:54 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute for alleged second- and fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and obstruction on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
1:34 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of D Street.
3:49 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Pullman Walmart.
11:59 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on Paradise Street.
Two reports of fraud were made in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
9:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Whitman Street.
2:42 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
A 23-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
Officers arrested a 41-year-old man for an alleged DUI on Grand Avenue overnight.
Two reports of theft were made in Pullman Saturday.
Two burglaries were reported on Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
2:46 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
9:27 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree criminal trespassing on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:13 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man under suspicion of third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Two reports of fraud were made in Pullman Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
11:14 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
Saturday
10:11 p.m. — Police and medics responded to a hemorrhage on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
11:29 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Logs were not updated because of the President’s Day holiday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:40 a.m. — A theft was reported on Twin Road in Moscow.
5:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.
6:40 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Montana Street in Deary.
Sunday
11:24 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Sanderson Lane in Bovill.
MOSCOW POLICE
Logs were not updated because of the President’s Day holiday.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.