MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:09 a.m. — A possible theft of roofing shingles and roofing supplies were reported on the 700 block of South Hayes Street.
8:23 a.m. — An unattended death of a 78-year-old man was reported on the 1500 block of Orchard Avenue.
8:28 a.m. — An offensive poster was reported on a metal utility box on West A and North Jackson streets.
11:03 a.m. — A possible fraud was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
4:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Stinker Stores.
9:05 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
Saturday
1:33 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Pullman Road and North Line Street.
10:50 a.m. — A coyote was reported in a front yard on the 2200 block of Orchard Avenue.
3:10 p.m. — A group of people was reportedly hitting baseballs into the road and parking lots near the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity.
3:27 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly driving up to groups of women going through sorority recruitment on Elm Street and Idaho Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Pullman Road. She allegedly had drug paraphernalia but was not charged.
6:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Zips.
7:07 p.m. — A male was reportedly stalking a female on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive. Police were unable to locate the male.
7:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
8:15 p.m. — A female reported her roommate’s ex-boyfriend was standing outside their residence on the 300 block of North Washington Street. He also allegedly knocked on the door.
10:55 p.m. — Two girls were reportedly getting gas at Tesoro gas station on Troy Road when a man approached them and asked about going with him somewhere. Police are trying to identify the suspect from video footage.
Sunday
12:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of West A Street.
2:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of North Monroe Street.
9:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
1:56 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol and possession of marijuana on the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
3:09 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Moscow Police Department.
4:46 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Greek Row on Nez Perce Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:05 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1000 block of Showalter Road near Moscow.
11:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Line Street in Deary.
Saturday
6:33 p.m. — An unattended death of a 56-year-old woman was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
7:21 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1000 block of Forest Lane near Princeton.
10:21 a.m. — An antique wagon was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Zeitler Road near Moscow.
11:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Carscallen Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog left in a vehicle at Walmart.
9:05 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on High Street.
Saturday
5:33 a.m. — A death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
6:35 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was arrested on Timothy Street for failure to transfer a title.
Monday
3:26 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Turner Drive for suspicion of residential burglary, and first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover on State Route 23 in Lamont. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.
9:33 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
6:20 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on North Grand Avenue and Davis Way in Pullman for driving with a suspended license.
9:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a bonfire on Granite Road in Colfax and the fire was extinguished.
Saturday
8:42 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on First Street in Albion.
11:27 p.m. — A 40-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on SR 128 in Clarkston for a controlled substance problem.
Sunday
12:51 p.m. — A tractor was reported stolen from Washington Street in Farmington.