PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:14 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of Northeast Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.
10:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Dilke Street.
11:07 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 200 block of South St. Boniface Avenue.
11:47 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
12:22 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Southeast Grand Ronde Court.
12:46 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the corner of West Main Street and North Grand Avenue.
2:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.
3:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block for Northwest Thomas Street.
3:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of Northeast Airport Road and Terre View Drive.
4:38 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
10:13 p.m. — Police and fire personnel responded to an illegal burning on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 800 block of Northeast California Street. One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
1:21 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
1:42 a.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old man for suspicion of assault on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:03 a.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
6:42 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check near the intersection of Southwest Center Street and Itani Drive.
9:36 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a gas odor near the 1300 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
12:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on 1000 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:03 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a possible controlled substance problem on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
3:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
5:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
Pullman Police responded to nine alcohol offenses and 11 noise complaints between Friday morning and Saturday evening.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:24 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:32 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
7:15 p.m. — Two people were warned for suspicion of possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
7:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a sick person on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue and provided courtesy transport to the hospital.
10:50 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:19 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Saturday
12:20 a.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 400 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
12:33 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 600 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
12:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
1:05 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of two people having sex in public on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
3:25 a.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road. The juvenile was found and returned home.
4:58 a.m. — An officer contacted one person in connection to suspected MIP and malicious mischief on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
7:42 a.m. — Damaged property was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
6:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:47 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the Pullman Albion Road.
Saturday
12:58 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Stadium Way and Valley Road in Pullman.
1:48 p.m. — A deputy responded to a traffic collision on Clear Creek Road between Colfax and Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:28 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
2:32 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:49 p.m. — A fake ID was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
5:09 p.m. — Two fake IDs were reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:04 p.m. — A woman reported her ex who used to live at her residence on the 300 block of South Asbury Street left drugs behind and she wanted them removed.
9:11 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespass of privacy on the 600 block of East E Street for allegedly looking in someone’s window.
11:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
11:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
Saturday
12:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
1:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Lilly Street.
1:10 a.m. — A 17-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake Avenue and Campus Drive.
1:24 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Deakin and College avenues.
12:07 p.m. — A dryer fire was reported on the 900 block of Vandal Drive. Moscow volunteer firefighters responded.
1:22 p.m. — Numerous items, including four firearms, were reported stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
2:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
3:35 p.m. — A tube of marijuana was reportedly found on a sidewalk by Safeway, but police were unable to locate it.
4:01 p.m. — A small bag of marijuana was found in the area of the 300 block of Styner Avenue. Police seized the bag.
4:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Blaine Street and Harold Avenue.
4:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Blaine Street.
8:04 p.m. — A fake ID was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
9:54 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 800 block of Elm Street.
10:20 p.m. — A man reportedly hit another man in the face with an open hand at The Plant Bar and Grill on South Main Street.
10:37 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of urinating in public on Blake and Taylor avenues.
11:24 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in public and resisting/obstructing officers on Blake Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Safeway in Moscow.
Saturday
3:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.