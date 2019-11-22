MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:04 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Adams and Lewis streets.
2:41 p.m. — A woman on the 700 block of Anna Street was reportedly scammed out of $400.
3:39 p.m. — Furniture and cookware were reportedly damaged at an Airbnb rental on the 100 block of West A Street.
6:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving after allegedly striking a 20-year-old man on a moped on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue. The moped rider was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a head injury.
7:13 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia on Warbonnet Drive and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:23 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at Mile Marker 10 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
4:11 p.m. — A strange dent was reported on the aluminum siding of a house on the 1000 block of Maple Creek Road in Harvard.
5:16 p.m. — A weapon violation was reported at Kendrick High School.
5:27 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1000 block of Henderson Lane near Deary. Deary volunteer firefighters responded.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:51 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between two roommates on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive and determined the subject was fine.
12:51 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief after allegedly smashed her boyfriend’s car windshield with a shovel.
8:35 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody following an attempt at self-harm on Brand Way.
8:52 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Wednesday
1:17 a.m. — A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on U.S. highway 195.
8:18 p.m. — A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Pullman Albion Road.