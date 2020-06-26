MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
4:14 a.m. — A moose was reported near Gritman Medical Center, but police could not locate it.
9:38 a.m. — Two wooden stakes that support a small oak tree were reportedly broken outside Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse on East Second and South Van Buren streets.
10:36 a.m. — A male reportedly found a bicycle smashed into the windshield of his vehicle at Keeney Bros. Music Center on East Third Street.
1:36 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of attempted malicious injury to property outside Mingles Bar and Grill on South Main Street after he allegedly threw a jar of peanut butter at an unmarked police vehicle. The jar reportedly struck the front passenger window where an officer was sitting.
2:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of South Almon Street.
5:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
8:47 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Farm Road.
9:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Wednesday
6:54 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at Moscow Middle School.
7:57 a.m. — A physical dispute between a man and a woman was reported on the 1500 block of North Polk Street. No one was cited or arrested.
9:44 a.m. — A 41-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of violating a no-contact order on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Wendy’s.
3:44 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman on the 200 block of Southview Avenue reported $9,300 was stolen from her after she allegedly provided her bank account number to someone she did not know on Instagram.
4:54 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1500 block of East D Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:17 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.
6:32 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery after she allegedly hit a 19-year-old man in the face with a phone on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. The man reportedly had a cut under his left eye.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:32 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:53 a.m. — A fox was reported in the area of Alvar Street.
11:58 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Stadium Way.
1:27 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at Pullman Regional Hospital.
3:14 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a driver allegedly going 45 mph down the wrong side of the road on B Street.
7:51 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Kamiaken Street.
8:50 p.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody following a domestic dispute call on Sunset Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Wednesday
8:42 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
6:25 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested in Tekoa for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
9:46 p.m. — EMS responded to a possibly intoxicated person on Main Street in Colfax. The person was not taken to the hospital.