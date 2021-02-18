MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:40 p.m. — A cold sex offense was reported in Moscow.
4:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
6:06 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of North Grant Street.
8:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:26 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
4 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Old Main and Cross streets in Juliaetta.
7:25 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on the 2400 block of Sand Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male laying in the snow intoxicated holding a bottle of wine.
12:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
1:05 p.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated male laying in the snow on Main Street and trying to start a fight with the reporting party.
4:10 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of back pain on City View Street.
5:04 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Ann Street.
7:40 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road.
Wednesday
4:21 a.m. — A woman was arrested on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
3:12 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a missing person in Tekoa.
9:03 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident occurred on Endicott Road in Colfax.
9:36 a.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
11:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a disorderly subject in the jail.
1:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man on College Street in Colton for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
7:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man on Mill Street in Colfax for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
11:07 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury accident occurred on Morley Road in Colfax.