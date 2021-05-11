MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:25 a.m. — Padlocks and garden hoses were reportedly damaged at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
12:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth Street.
2:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:50 p.m. — A person reportedly refused to wear a face mask at Tri-State Outfitters.
10:11 p.m. — A hamper of clothes was reportedly smoldering on the 1000 block of West A Street. It was extinguished.
11:30 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:40 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Deakin and University avenues.
11:52 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Plant Bar and Grill.
11:57 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
Saturday
12:07 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:06 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
3:03 a.m. — Loud music and people were reported on the 600 block of Ridge Road.
3:14 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
6:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 800 block of North Mountain View Road.
6:45 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
8:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Subway on West Third Street.
9:44 p.m. — Four women were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on College and Deakin avenues. One was also cited for suspicion of an open container.
10:01 p.m. — Loud music was reported on Deakin and Taylor avenues.
11:50 p.m. — Two men, 19 and 20, were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
Sunday
9:04 a.m. — A speaker was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.
9:34 a.m. — Various items and about $100 in cash were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
10:30 a.m. — Various items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
12:23 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
2:07 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving while suspended on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
Saturday
8:17 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported at Centennial Park in Juliaetta.
8:47 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Sand Road near Moscow.
10:10 p.m. — A 66-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
Sunday
12:35 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on State Highway 3 and McGary Grade Road near Juliaetta.
4:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:37 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Northwood Drive.
10:56 a.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.
11:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft on Oak Street.
12:51 p.m. — Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Old Moscow Road for seven Whitman County warrants.
1:45 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle on Jordan Road.
2:04 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a diabetes problem on Bella Vista Drive.
2:31 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Creston Lane.
4:26 p.m. — At least five vehicles were drawn on with a marker on Bella Vista Drive.
8:21 p.m. — A woman stated her car’s back window was broken when she went through a car wash at the Mobil Station on North Grand Avenue.
11:35 p.m. — A road rage incident was reported on Terre View Drive and Merman Drive.
Saturday
9:28 a.m. — A burned couch was reported in the area of Campus Street.
9:54 a.m. — A semi-truck was causing a traffic hazard on Main and North Grand Avenue.
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a stalker on Webb Street.
1:28 p.m. — Police heard a report of people throwing eggs from an apartment on to Taco Bell.
1:39 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Creston Lane.
7:45 p.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
9:16 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment on Ridge Line Drive.
Sunday
8:37 a.m. — Medics responded to a report of seizures on Brandi Way.
4:09 p.m. — A caller reported a coyote den on Ridgeview Court.
Monday
3:53 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Airport Road and Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury at the Whitman County Landfill. The patient refused transport to the hospital.
3:35 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in LaCrosse.
8:06 p.m. — A suicidal subject was reported in Tekoa.
Sunday
3:03 a.m. — A suicide was reported in Endicott.