PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:42 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Tingley Court.
3:04 p.m. — A baby hawk was found outside an office on Westwood Drive. Officers took it to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
3:06 p.m. — Police heard a report of a vehicle that almost hit a semi-truck on State Route 195.
6:05 p.m. — Police contacted an intoxicated female yelling on her phone on Merman Drive.
6:57 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Johnson Avenue.
8:25 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly backed into Nendels Inn.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Main Street in Albion.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:42 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on warrants on the 1300 block of Troy Road in Moscow.
10:07 p.m. — A battery was reported on the 1100 block of Headrick Road near Potlatch.