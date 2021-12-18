LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 6
Ethan Daniel Brashar, 33, and Camille Nicole Eddy, 27, both of Moscow.
Dec. 7
Rick Allen Fredrickson, 60, and Scott David Stradley, 56, both of Moscow.
Monday
Matthew Lee Mills, 23, and Caitlin Nicole Roeder, 24, both of Moscow.
Dillon Joseph Morris, 27, and Emilee Kay Nelson, 26, both of Moscow.
Zachary Curtis Blum, 25, of Troy, and Madison Mackie Ransford, 25, of Spokane.
Tuesday
George Anthony Swanger, 30, and Dana Lillian Kujala, 28, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Travis Lee Callahan, 25, and Kaitlan Rose Brown, 29, both of Deary.
Thursday
Christopher James Glasky, 30, of Hayden, and Enimini Theresa Obot, 25, of Pullman.
Sentencings
Wednesday
Daniel Taff, 44, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served.
Nathan Candler, 23, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to four days in jail with credit for time served.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:07 p.m. — Police took a report of a theft at The Hope Center on Pullman Road.
1:09 p.m. — Police responded to disorderly conduct at The Grove on Southview Avenue.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Moscow Building Supply.
10:46 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Harrison Street.
Police responded to six vehicle crashes after 3 p.m. and into the evening. None resulted in serious injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant at Pintail Lane and North Main Street in Moscow.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to a disorderly subject on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
9 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic battery call on Oak Street in Genesee.
Deputies responded to four vehicle collisions and two slide-offs on Thursday.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
4:03 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing snowballs at moving vehicles on Northeast Colorado Street.
4:09 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
4:11 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury two-vehicle crash on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.
4:42 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
4:44 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle stuck in snow on South Grand Avenue and Southeast McKenzie Street.
5:02 p.m. — Several vehicles slid off the roadway on State Route 195 and Enman Kincaid Road.
5:26 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury one-vehicle crash on Northeast Terre View Drive and Northeast Northwood Drive.
6:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
8:11 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury collision on Southwest Walnut Street and Southwest Elm Street.
8:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
8:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:14 a.m. — Police received a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway on Pullman Airport Road.
4:42 a.m. — An officer responded to a person who fell into water on the 800 block of Kitzmiller Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:02 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the WSU Fine Arts Center parking garage.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:05 a.m. — A deputy assisted with traffic control on State Route 195 and Carothers Road in Pullman.
2:45 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.
4:20 p.m. — A deputy responded to a noninjury one-vehicle crash on State Route 195 and Albion Road in Colfax.
6:14 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Dry Creek Road in Garfield.
10:04 p.m. — A deputy assisted a vehicle stuck in snow on Colfax Airport Road and Almota Road in Colfax.