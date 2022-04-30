WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Week of April 25
Cory Lee Michael Webb Gonzales, 29, and Denise Victoria Sanchez Castellanos, 27, both of LaCrosse.
Carl Benjamin Smith, 27, and Kristi Ann Diep, 28, both of Pullman.
Elya Kayellen Gross, 27, and Jesse Stanley McClintock, 29, both of Colfax
Jacob Ian Drishcell Knoll, 39, and Molly Jean Thompson, 31, both of Pullman
Divorces
April 20
Shanthi Manian and Samba Sow
April 22
Melissa Parkhurst and David James Rossi
Donna Wilson and David Kenneth Wilson
LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Monday
Amber Firkins and Lance Glenn
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:53 p.m. — Police received a walk-in report of a sex offense on Paradise Creek Street.
3:26 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
3:38 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of White Avene. The parties were separated.
7:34 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
Friday
12:30 a.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:40 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 and Beplate Road in Potlatch.