WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Week of April 25

Cory Lee Michael Webb Gonzales, 29, and Denise Victoria Sanchez Castellanos, 27, both of LaCrosse.

Carl Benjamin Smith, 27, and Kristi Ann Diep, 28, both of Pullman.

Elya Kayellen Gross, 27, and Jesse Stanley McClintock, 29, both of Colfax

Jacob Ian Drishcell Knoll, 39, and Molly Jean Thompson, 31, both of Pullman

Divorces

April 20

Shanthi Manian and Samba Sow

April 22

Melissa Parkhurst and David James Rossi

Donna Wilson and David Kenneth Wilson

LATAH COUNTY

Divorces

Monday

Amber Firkins and Lance Glenn

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

2:53 p.m. — Police received a walk-in report of a sex offense on Paradise Creek Street.

3:26 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.

3:38 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of White Avene. The parties were separated.

7:34 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.

Friday

12:30 a.m. — Walmart reported a theft.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:40 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 and Beplate Road in Potlatch.

