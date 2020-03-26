MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.

8:53 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

10:29 a.m. — An air hose was reportedly stolen from the back of a pickup truck on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.

3:03 p.m. — A male patient at Gritman Medical Center reportedly threw fecal matter at staff. He was gone when officers arrived.

3:24 p.m. — Dirt bike riders were reportedly riding on someone else’s property on Ryan Lane.

6:29 p.m. — Blackmail was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

9:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

Wednesday

1:31 a.m. — Items, including a pistol, in the amount of $1,157 were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

11:39 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.

2:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

5:37 a.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Clay Court following a possible threat of self-harm.

10:33 a.m. — A possible threat was reported on Brandi Way.

2:13 p.m. —- A gun was reported stolen on Capri Court.

3:27 p.m. — A 47-year-old subject was arrested for two-counts of second-degree assault domestic violence on Bella Vista Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:54 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195.

2:09 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

8:08 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.

Tags

Recommended for you