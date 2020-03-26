MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:53 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
8:53 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
10:29 a.m. — An air hose was reportedly stolen from the back of a pickup truck on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.
3:03 p.m. — A male patient at Gritman Medical Center reportedly threw fecal matter at staff. He was gone when officers arrived.
3:24 p.m. — Dirt bike riders were reportedly riding on someone else’s property on Ryan Lane.
6:29 p.m. — Blackmail was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
9:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — Items, including a pistol, in the amount of $1,157 were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:39 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
2:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:37 a.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Clay Court following a possible threat of self-harm.
10:33 a.m. — A possible threat was reported on Brandi Way.
2:13 p.m. —- A gun was reported stolen on Capri Court.
3:27 p.m. — A 47-year-old subject was arrested for two-counts of second-degree assault domestic violence on Bella Vista Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:54 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195.
2:09 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
8:08 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.