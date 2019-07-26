MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
1:52 a.m. — An individual reportedly opened a couple’s screen door but not the locked sliding glass door on the 200 block of Baker Street. The individual then reportedly noticed the woman and her husband and ran away. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
2:53 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell over onto West Sixth Street by Nectar. It was removed from the roadway.
6:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:54 a.m. — Vehicles reportedly drove around “road closed” signs at the intersection of South Line and West Sixth streets where construction is happening. Officers recommended workers provide more effective ways to direct traffic.
11:41 a.m. — A scam call was reported on the 1000 block of South Logan Street in which someone on the other end of the phone line claimed they worked for the police department and were looking for donations to fund equipment.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:07 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
2:10 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Foothill Road and North Polk Street Extension.
9:06 a.m. — Genesee Food Center provided video to deputies of a 38-year-old man allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor from the store July 18.
6:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A person was reportedly in the pond in Sunnyside Park.
12:50 p.m. — A subject was reported with no clothing below the waist on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Dilke Street.
2:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 900 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:05 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
4:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a juvenile exposing himself on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:17 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street. The subject was fine.
7:10 p.m. — The police and fire department responded to a smoking vehicle on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
7:16 p.m. — Police responded for a found goat on Old Wawawai Road and Northwest Davis Way.
8:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:37 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8:16 p.m. — Police responded to suspicious activity at Beasley Coliseum.
Thursday
12:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report of graffiti on the 100 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.