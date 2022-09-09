PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:34 a.m. — Officers responded to a bicycle and vehicle injury crash on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
1:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
3:53 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
4:15 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
7:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Finch Way.
10:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of C Street.
A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Thomas Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:18 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
9:43 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on the 4900 block of Terre View Drive. A person was transported to the hospital.
12:39 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
3:02 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way. Officers responded to a broken window and took a report of the damaged property.
3:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Idaho Street.
6:48 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
8:51 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1800 block of Wilson Road overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:54 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Central Ferry Road in Pomeroy.
1 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway I95 in Colfax.
1:56 p.m. — Several fire departments responded to extinguish a field fire on Hume Road in Colfax.
8:36 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:17 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hay truck that knocked down a pole on Line Street.
11:02 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Walmart.
1:06 p.m. — A male was reportedly filming and harassing people on Harold Avenue.
1:17 p.m. — Police arrested a female for drug charges on Warbonnet Drive and Pullman Road.
2:32 p.m. — The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre reported letters from its marquee were stolen.
4:11 p.m. — A microwave caught on fire on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:15 p.m. — Threats were reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.