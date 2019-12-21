LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 13
Jacquelyn McCauley, 35, and Kurt Cochrane, 37, both of Potlatch
Tuesday
Charlotte Kapuscak, 21, and Stocker Lloyd, 22, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Trevor Devore, 30, and Carly Parthree, 27, both of Potlatch
Brandon Leonardo, 44, and Esther Escusa, 33, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Steven Farr and Kristi Gillis
Karl Knerr and Jennifer Simons
Sentencings
Tuesday
Skye McDonell, 37, of Moscow, was found guilty of driving without privileges and fined $357.50.
Wednesday
Kori Lagelow, 60, of Deary, was found guilty of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with three years of probation, was fined $245.50 and must pay $35,000 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:37 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.
3:39 p.m. — A possible rape was reported in Pullman.
4:08 p.m. — Police were advised that packages were being left on Clifford Street addressed to a person who is deceased.
Friday
12:46 p.m. — A subject was taken into protective custody following a report of a weapon offense on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:27 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
3:49 a.m. — A possible automobile theft was reported on Brown Road near Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:28 a.m. — A 29-year-old subject was arrested for allegedly trespassing at the Kimbrough Music Building.
6:51 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock on Merman Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:15 a.m. — Police received reports of a vehicle prowl on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:23 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West C Street.
8:28 a.m. — A driver reportedly ran out of gas and was stranded in the center lane on the 1200 block of South Main Street. An officer assisted with traffic control so the vehicle could be removed from the roadway.
8:34 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Baker and West A streets.
11:45 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on South Main Street.
1:54 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Alpowa Avenue.
2:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of South Almon Street.
6 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on South Main Street.
6:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
10:57 p.m. — A man reportedly left his wallet at FedEx and was asking for help to get it back from the closed building as he has a 5 a.m. flight. Officers and FedEx assisted.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East Sixth Street and South Van Buren in Moscow.
5:28 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
6:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
6:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:52 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.