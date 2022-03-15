LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Big Sky Lane in Moscow.
Saturday
8:30 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Reams Road in Moscow.
Sunday
11:43 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Riverside Hill in Potlatch.
1:07 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Driscoll Ridge Road in Troy.
5:35 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Elm and Sixth streets.
10:10 a.m. — A baby moose was reported near Moscow Charter School.
11:20 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on F Street and Tobiska Drive.
2:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
7:07 p.m. — Sparks were seen coming from a chimney on Washington and McKinley streets.
Saturday
12:27 a.m. — A WinCo customer was reported abusing other customers and an employee.
11:10 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Sixth and Blaine streets.
12:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
4:50 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
7:34 p.m. — A person was transported to Gritman following a welfare check on the 1200 block of West A Street.
Sunday
10:56 a.m. — A baby moose was reported in the area of Ilene Drive.
12:32 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle collision on the 500 block of South Jackson Street. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
6:03 p.m. — Walmart informed police of six thefts by the same person.
8:23 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
8:34 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Monday
4:18 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman following a reported overdose at Best Western Plus University Inn.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:41 a.m. — A vehicle tire was punctured on the 200 block of Southeast Water Street.
11:07 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
11:48 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Golden Hills Drive.
3:32 p.m. — A coat was reported stolen on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
5:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:12 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
Saturday
1:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
4:20 p.m. — A vehicle hit a biker on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
Sunday
10:52 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
5:15 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
9:14 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.
Monday
3:49 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:45 a.m. — Deputies received a report of people trying to break into St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.
8:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man on Third Street in Farmington for a warrant.
8:14 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Saturday
12:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle-versus-motorcycle accident on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
Sunday
10:01 a.m. — A man was arrested on South East Street in St. John for a warrant.
11:22 a.m. — A man was arrested on H Street in Albion for a warrant.