LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Big Sky Lane in Moscow.

Saturday

8:30 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Reams Road in Moscow.

Sunday

11:43 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Riverside Hill in Potlatch.

1:07 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Driscoll Ridge Road in Troy.

5:35 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

9:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Elm and Sixth streets.

10:10 a.m. — A baby moose was reported near Moscow Charter School.

11:20 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on F Street and Tobiska Drive.

2:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

7:07 p.m. — Sparks were seen coming from a chimney on Washington and McKinley streets.

Saturday

12:27 a.m. — A WinCo customer was reported abusing other customers and an employee.

11:10 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Sixth and Blaine streets.

12:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.

4:50 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

7:34 p.m. — A person was transported to Gritman following a welfare check on the 1200 block of West A Street.

Sunday

10:56 a.m. — A baby moose was reported in the area of Ilene Drive.

12:32 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle collision on the 500 block of South Jackson Street. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.

6:03 p.m. — Walmart informed police of six thefts by the same person.

8:23 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

8:34 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of North Washington Street.

Monday

4:18 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman following a reported overdose at Best Western Plus University Inn.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:41 a.m. — A vehicle tire was punctured on the 200 block of Southeast Water Street.

11:07 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

11:48 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Golden Hills Drive.

3:32 p.m. — A coat was reported stolen on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

5:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

6:12 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

Saturday

1:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

4:20 p.m. — A vehicle hit a biker on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard. Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Sunday

10:52 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.

5:15 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

9:14 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

Monday

3:49 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:45 a.m. — Deputies received a report of people trying to break into St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.

8:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man on Third Street in Farmington for a warrant.

8:14 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.

Saturday

12:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle-versus-motorcycle accident on State Route 128 in Clarkston.

Sunday

10:01 a.m. — A man was arrested on South East Street in St. John for a warrant.

11:22 a.m. — A man was arrested on H Street in Albion for a warrant.

