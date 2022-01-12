MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:09 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1300 block of South Mountain View Road.
5:26 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 300 block of East D Street.
6:39 p.m. — A subject was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:25 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
9:26 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.
10:42 a.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:43 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
6:23 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
10:35 p.m. — A person requested a tow because of ice in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
11:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Southwest Mountain View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:28 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN SHERIFF
Monday
1:14 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on South Main Street in Colfax.
5:06 p.m. — A deputy cited a 31-year-old woman for driving with a suspended license on East Warren Street and North Crosby Street in Tekoa.