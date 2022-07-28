PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:26 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
12:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run on True Street.
1:12 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order during a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Janet Street.
1:52 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Bryant Street.
2:36 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
3:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Linda Street.
4:54 p.m. — Officers responded to suspicious activity on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
6:17 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Park West Drive.
8:18 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Darrow Street.
8:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
10:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person on the 600 block of Reaney Way.
Police performed a welfare check on the 2200 block of Hopkins Court overnight.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Anthony Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
11:40 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a fall on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
11:45 a.m. — A disabled vehicle was reported on Stadium Way.
12:44 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 2000 block of Wilson Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:25 a.m. — Police responded to a person threatening and shattering another resident’s window on Madison Street in Tekoa.
8:30 a.m. — Theft was reported at Motley and Motley in Pullman.
10:29 a.m. — Officers responded to a fall on Henkel Street in Tekoa. EMS did not respond as the person refused medical treatment.
8:55 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Steptoe Canyon Road in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:20 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision occurred at Red Star Coffee.
1:06 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 100 block of North Polk Street.
2:05 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
11:05 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a battery on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:32 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.