MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

12:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.

1:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1900 block of West Pullman Road.

3:11 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of South Main Street.

4:05 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a medical issue on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Tuesday

9:36 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported at McDonald’s on Troy Road.

12:21 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

4:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Fourth and Lilly streets.

10:07 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at University Inn.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:09 a.m. — A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested on West A Street in Moscow for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:21 a.m. — A jacket was stolen from The Emporium on Northeast Colorado Street.

8:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a resident assaulting staff at Bishop Place Senior Living.

9:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

1:52 p.m. — Officers responded to an overdose on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

6:44 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure on East Spring Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

7:45 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a person sleeping near Stephenson Complex.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:23 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

Tags

Recommended for you