MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
1:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1900 block of West Pullman Road.
3:11 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of South Main Street.
4:05 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a medical issue on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Tuesday
9:36 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported at McDonald’s on Troy Road.
12:21 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
4:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Fourth and Lilly streets.
10:07 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at University Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:09 a.m. — A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested on West A Street in Moscow for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:21 a.m. — A jacket was stolen from The Emporium on Northeast Colorado Street.
8:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a resident assaulting staff at Bishop Place Senior Living.
9:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
1:52 p.m. — Officers responded to an overdose on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
6:44 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure on East Spring Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:45 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a person sleeping near Stephenson Complex.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:23 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.