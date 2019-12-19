PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:36 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

11:03 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 800 block of Northeast Maple Street.

7:23 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:12 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Bidle Road in Pullman.

6:36 p.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle accident was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

10:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of West Pullman Road.

1:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson and West First streets.

5:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Fourth and South Washington streets.

7:26 p.m. — A rock wall was reportedly damaged on the 900 block of West A Street.

10:26 p.m. — A driver reportedly ran a red light and struck a police vehicle on West Third and South Jackson streets. There were no injuries.

Tuesday

1:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Creekside Apartments on South Main Street.

1:55 p.m. — Signs were reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of Alturas Drive.

2:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.

10:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near the University of Idaho Library on Rayburn Street.

11:12 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2000 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:13 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Randall Flat Road near Troy.

3:28 p.m. — A game camera was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.

