PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:36 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
11:03 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 800 block of Northeast Maple Street.
7:23 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:12 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Bidle Road in Pullman.
6:36 p.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle accident was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of West Pullman Road.
1:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson and West First streets.
5:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Fourth and South Washington streets.
7:26 p.m. — A rock wall was reportedly damaged on the 900 block of West A Street.
10:26 p.m. — A driver reportedly ran a red light and struck a police vehicle on West Third and South Jackson streets. There were no injuries.
Tuesday
1:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Creekside Apartments on South Main Street.
1:55 p.m. — Signs were reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of Alturas Drive.
2:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
10:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near the University of Idaho Library on Rayburn Street.
11:12 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2000 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Randall Flat Road near Troy.
3:28 p.m. — A game camera was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.