LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 15
Gavin Snyder, 28, and Victoria Inge, 26, both of Moscow
Alexander Jones, 31, and Karen Jones, 26, both of Pullman
Monday
Kirk Lloyd, 62, of Hermiston, Ore., and Edwina Norton, 55, of Lewiston
Tracy Rountree, 28, and Victoria Gray, 26, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Amy Graves, 42, and Matthew Young, 46, both of Genesee
Divorces
Tuesday
Bethany Casey and David Casey
Paulette House and Travis House
Sentencings
Tuesday
Jenifer McBride, 37, of Moscow, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and fined $397.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:01 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus.
11:12 a.m. — An Xbox was reported stolen on the 700 block of West A Street.
3:06 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of exhibition of a deadly weapon after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a 19-year-old woman during a road rage incident on South Main Street.
3:09 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow and police are investigating.
5:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near the Idaho Inn on West Third Street.
5:39 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 700 block of North Polk Street.
10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
11:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Kenneth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:54 p.m. — A 63-year-old man died from what appeared to be natural causes at a residence on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Isaya Mpoyo Saitoti, 25, and Purity Soinato Oyie, 24, both of Spokane.
Sentencings
Nov. 14
Kent Kimberling, 61, was convicted of violating a protection order and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 149 days suspended.
Levi Graham was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended.
Garret Jewell was convicted of DUI and two counts of violating a protection order and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:32 p.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from Oak Street.
12:45 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a missing firearm.
5:36 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:29 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
9:22 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
Friday
2:43 a.m. — A possible assault was reported at Adams Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Thursday
6:35 p.m. — An Oakesdale man was arrested for violating a court order in Oakesdale.