PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:30 a.m. — A woman on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive reported racial slurs written on her vehicle.
12:06 p.m. — Someone on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue reported a man tried to get in their vehicle. Police were unable to locate the man.
12:06 p.m. — An injured fox was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
2:53 p.m. — A woman reported her roommate missing on Brandi Way.
4:27 p.m. — A man on Providence Court reported his roommate forged his signature on a lease.
5:37 p.m. — A man on Northwood Drive reported his RV and vehicle were damaged.
6:13 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and Valley Road.
7:37 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Westwood Drive.
9:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a child behaving violently on Staley Drive.
Wednesday
12:45 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Short Street in St. John.
11:53 a.m. — A deputy received a report of people hunting from the roadway on Hawks Road in Endicott.
8:40 a.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital following a welfare check on Airport Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at the University of Idaho Commons.
3:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
5:59 p.m. — A window on a home was reportedly broken on the 1700 block of East F Street.
7:02 p.m. — A man was trespassed from John’s Alley Tavern.
7:23 p.m. — Clothes were reportedly stolen from Sudzees Laundry.
11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:58 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.
2:02 p.m. — A dead deer was reportedly found on Flannigan Creek and Matson roads near Viola. The potential poaching violation was forwarded to Idaho Fish and Game.
3:30 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1000 block of Trestle Road near Viola.
4:29 p.m. — Two generators and a chain saw were reportedly stolen on the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Troy.
5:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Hilby Road near Moscow.
6:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3400 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.