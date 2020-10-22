PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. — A woman on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive reported racial slurs written on her vehicle.

12:06 p.m. — Someone on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue reported a man tried to get in their vehicle. Police were unable to locate the man.

12:06 p.m. — An injured fox was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

2:53 p.m. — A woman reported her roommate missing on Brandi Way.

4:27 p.m. — A man on Providence Court reported his roommate forged his signature on a lease.

5:37 p.m. — A man on Northwood Drive reported his RV and vehicle were damaged.

6:13 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and Valley Road.

7:37 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Westwood Drive.

9:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a child behaving violently on Staley Drive.

Wednesday

12:45 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Short Street in St. John.

11:53 a.m. — A deputy received a report of people hunting from the roadway on Hawks Road in Endicott.

8:40 a.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital following a welfare check on Airport Road.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at the University of Idaho Commons.

3:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.

5:59 p.m. — A window on a home was reportedly broken on the 1700 block of East F Street.

7:02 p.m. — A man was trespassed from John’s Alley Tavern.

7:23 p.m. — Clothes were reportedly stolen from Sudzees Laundry.

11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:58 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.

2:02 p.m. — A dead deer was reportedly found on Flannigan Creek and Matson roads near Viola. The potential poaching violation was forwarded to Idaho Fish and Game.

3:30 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1000 block of Trestle Road near Viola.

4:29 p.m. — Two generators and a chain saw were reportedly stolen on the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Troy.

5:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Hilby Road near Moscow.

6:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3400 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.

