LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Wednesday
Andrew and Madeline Ertle
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:38 a.m. — A fox was spotted in a backyard on Campus View Drive.
10:18 a.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Sunset Drive.
Friday
3:39 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after reportedly hitting a Pimlico Office building with his vehicle on Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported in LaCrosse.
7:24 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 200 block of Baker street.
12:47 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.
3:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of East Third Street.
4:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Perimeter Drive.
5:27 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street,
6:25 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Pintail Lane.
6:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.
7:27 p.m. — A man was arrested during a traffic stop for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
9:05 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
11:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl as reported on the corner of East Jefferson and McKinley streets.
Friday
12:27 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision where a driver struck at least two other vehicles was reported on the 500 block of West C Street.
12:21 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on West Pullman Road.
5:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a hammock in the park and determined he was fine.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
1:19 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
9:31 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Felton Creek Road in Troy.
10:21 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.
1:09 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 800 block of Wheeler Street in Kendrick.
4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
6:33 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 3300 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
6:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.