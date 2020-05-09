LATAH COUNTY

Divorces

Wednesday

Andrew and Madeline Ertle

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

8:38 a.m. — A fox was spotted in a backyard on Campus View Drive.

10:18 a.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Sunset Drive.

Friday

3:39 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after reportedly hitting a Pimlico Office building with his vehicle on Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported in LaCrosse.

7:24 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Broadway Street in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

12:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 200 block of Baker street.

12:47 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.

3:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of East Third Street.

4:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Perimeter Drive.

5:27 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street,

6:25 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Pintail Lane.

6:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.

7:27 p.m. — A man was arrested during a traffic stop for allegedly driving with a suspended license.

9:05 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.

11:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl as reported on the corner of East Jefferson and McKinley streets.

Friday

12:27 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision where a driver struck at least two other vehicles was reported on the 500 block of West C Street.

12:21 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on West Pullman Road.

5:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a hammock in the park and determined he was fine.

LATAH SHERIFF

Thursday

1:19 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

9:31 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Felton Creek Road in Troy.

10:21 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.

1:09 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 800 block of Wheeler Street in Kendrick.

4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.

6:33 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 3300 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.

6:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.

