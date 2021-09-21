PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:15 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:06 a.m. — Theft of packages was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

3:54 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.

4:19 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a road rage-related assault near the intersection of Northwest Davis Way and Old Wawawai Road.

5:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.

11:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northeast California Street. One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — Officers responded to a report that a man cut someone with a knife after being asked to leave a business on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 28-year-old man for suspicion of assault and burglary.

1:42 a.m. — Multiple people were reportedly trespassing in a closed pool on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

2:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man “sitting outside rapping at the top of his lungs for the past three hours,” and issued a warning for noise.

9:34 a.m. — Theft of a laptop was reported on Northwest Fisk Street.

9:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

12:08 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unattended death on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.

1:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Stadium Way and East Main Street.

2:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of Northeast Shaw and D streets.

5:40 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of someone having breathing problems on the 1000 block of Northeast Alpha Road.

9:57 p.m. — Police received a report of someone lying in the middle of the road near the corner of Northwest Park and State streets.

10:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street and arrested a 22-year-old woman for suspicion of assault.

10:16 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Indiana Street.

10:30 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an injured person on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

11:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report that a vehicle struck a sign on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI.

Sunday

1:54 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possessing weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, and carrying a loaded pistol in vehicle without permit.

2:18 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

2:35 a.m. — Police received a report of stolen jewelry on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

1:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.

4:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

Police responded to 11 noise complaints Friday morning through Sunday evening

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:16 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

12:19 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

7:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Saturday

2:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

2:39 p.m. — One person was contacted for trespassing on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

3:27 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

2:01 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

3:12 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

6:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

11:03 p.m. — One person was warned for consumption of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

2:51 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 near Uniontown.

6:11 p.m. — An 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of East Woodworth and South Montgomery streets.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:24 a.m. — Two Best Western Plus University Inn occupants were reported fighting with a taxi driver.

9:36 a.m. — A male was reported yelling at people waiting for COVID-19 testing at the CHAS Clinic on Main Street.

12:56 p.m. — Motorcycle riders were reported weaving through traffic in the area of North Main Street.

7:02 p.m. — A man was arrested for possession of a stolen bike on Main and 3rd streets.

7:21 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street. No person was transported to the hospital.

Saturday

11:04 a.m. — A demonstrator with a megaphone was reported at Friendship Square.

2:04 p.m. — A woman reported a vehicle struck hers while swerving to avoid a Sheriff’s vehicle on Harold Avenue and Blaine Street.

4:15 p.m. — A vehicle drove into an apartment building on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Sunday

10:39 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Stinker Store.

10:42 a.m. — A theft was reported at a construction trailer on the 600 block of North Mountain View Road.

12:17 p.m. — A house on the 100 block of Lilly Street was broken into during the night.

12:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Levick Street.

2:41 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Baker Street.

4:08 p.m. — A vehicle Prowl was reported at the Latah County Fairgrounds.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:30 a.m. — An injury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.

5:05 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Four Mile Road in Viola.

Saturday

1:57 p.m. — An unattended elderly death was reported on Olson Loop in Deary.

9:15 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.

Sunday

6:57 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Elm Street in Genesee and later recovered near Moscow.

11:38 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.

11:45 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.

3:13 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Pecan Street in Genesee. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries and theft in Genesee are related. There are no suspects yet.

