PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:15 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:06 a.m. — Theft of packages was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
3:54 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
4:19 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a road rage-related assault near the intersection of Northwest Davis Way and Old Wawawai Road.
5:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.
11:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northeast California Street. One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
12:05 a.m. — Officers responded to a report that a man cut someone with a knife after being asked to leave a business on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 28-year-old man for suspicion of assault and burglary.
1:42 a.m. — Multiple people were reportedly trespassing in a closed pool on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man “sitting outside rapping at the top of his lungs for the past three hours,” and issued a warning for noise.
9:34 a.m. — Theft of a laptop was reported on Northwest Fisk Street.
9:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
12:08 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unattended death on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.
1:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Stadium Way and East Main Street.
2:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of Northeast Shaw and D streets.
5:40 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of someone having breathing problems on the 1000 block of Northeast Alpha Road.
9:57 p.m. — Police received a report of someone lying in the middle of the road near the corner of Northwest Park and State streets.
10:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street and arrested a 22-year-old woman for suspicion of assault.
10:16 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Indiana Street.
10:30 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an injured person on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
11:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report that a vehicle struck a sign on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI.
Sunday
1:54 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possessing weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, and carrying a loaded pistol in vehicle without permit.
2:18 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:35 a.m. — Police received a report of stolen jewelry on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
1:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
4:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
Police responded to 11 noise complaints Friday morning through Sunday evening
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:16 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
12:19 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
7:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:39 p.m. — One person was contacted for trespassing on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:27 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
Sunday
12:13 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
2:01 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
3:12 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
6:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:03 p.m. — One person was warned for consumption of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
2:51 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 near Uniontown.
6:11 p.m. — An 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of East Woodworth and South Montgomery streets.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:24 a.m. — Two Best Western Plus University Inn occupants were reported fighting with a taxi driver.
9:36 a.m. — A male was reported yelling at people waiting for COVID-19 testing at the CHAS Clinic on Main Street.
12:56 p.m. — Motorcycle riders were reported weaving through traffic in the area of North Main Street.
7:02 p.m. — A man was arrested for possession of a stolen bike on Main and 3rd streets.
7:21 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street. No person was transported to the hospital.
Saturday
11:04 a.m. — A demonstrator with a megaphone was reported at Friendship Square.
2:04 p.m. — A woman reported a vehicle struck hers while swerving to avoid a Sheriff’s vehicle on Harold Avenue and Blaine Street.
4:15 p.m. — A vehicle drove into an apartment building on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Sunday
10:39 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Stinker Store.
10:42 a.m. — A theft was reported at a construction trailer on the 600 block of North Mountain View Road.
12:17 p.m. — A house on the 100 block of Lilly Street was broken into during the night.
12:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Levick Street.
2:41 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Baker Street.
4:08 p.m. — A vehicle Prowl was reported at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:30 a.m. — An injury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
5:05 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Four Mile Road in Viola.
Saturday
1:57 p.m. — An unattended elderly death was reported on Olson Loop in Deary.
9:15 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
Sunday
6:57 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Elm Street in Genesee and later recovered near Moscow.
11:38 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.
11:45 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.
3:13 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Pecan Street in Genesee. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries and theft in Genesee are related. There are no suspects yet.