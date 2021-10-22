MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:06 a.m. – A person who fell on the 700 block of Panorama Drive was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
11:39 a.m. – Theft from a beer truck was reported at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
12:27 p.m. – Police conducted a welfare check for the 800 block of North Cleveland Street.
12:30 p.m. – A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of North Howard and East D streets.
3:09 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of marijuana found in a purse left behind at Walmart.
5:12 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of South Grant Street.
8:45 p.m. – Police responded to a suspicious incident reported at Logos School.
8:50 p.m. – A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:21 p.m. – An unattended death was reported on the 300 block of Railroad Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:06 p.m. – An officer responded to a hit-and-run on Northeast Gaines Road.
7:01 p.m. – Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident with injuries on the corner of Northeast Terre View Drive and Northeast North Fairway Road.
10:35 p.m. – A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a fake driver’s license on East Main Street.
Thursday
12:26 a.m. – Damaged tires were reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:52 a.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:24 a.m. – Police arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged DUI on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:07 p.m. – An officer responded to a person experiencing breathing issues on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Thursday
3:10 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:09 p.m. – Emergency personnel responded to a person with breathing problems and transported them to Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics.
5:07 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for an address on Winona South Road in Lacrosse.
7:48 p.m. – Cows were reported on Green Hollow and Bill Wilson roads in Colfax.