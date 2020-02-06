PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:26 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
8:07 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of Northwest True Street.
9:02 a.m. — A transit bus was rear-ended on Brandi Way.
9:42 a.m. — Police responded to a dog fight on Terre View Drive and High Point Court.
2:50 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a noninjury collision on Grand Avenue and Center Street.
5:32 p.m. — Multiple vehicles were reported stuck at Terre View Drive and Northwest Dillon Street.
5:54 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 500 block of North Grand Avenue.
- Three two vehicle, noninjury collisions were reported.
Wednesday
1:10 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:11 p.m. — A noninjury slideoff was reported on State Route 195.
9:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:02 p.m. — A theft was reported at Carpenter Hall.
2:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on College Avenue and Spokane Street.
3:26 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
9:34 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana on the 200 block of Lathen Street.
11:39 a.m. — A 54-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a medical issue reportedly caused him to drive into a garage door on the 800 block of South Blaine Street. The door had minor damage.
12:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of North Grant Street.
4:10 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of North Main Street.
5:34 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants, suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Palouse Mall. The incident started when the man reportedly tried stealing from Walmart and ran from store security personnel before police officers arrested him at the mall.
6:03 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
11:02 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault and resisting/obstructing officers on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
- Nine noninjury collisions were reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:07 a.m. — A person or persons reportedly tried to break into a storage unit on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch, but no items appear to have been taken.
10:30 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2100 block of North Polk Street Extension near Moscow.
5:03 p.m. — A collision that did not appear to include injuries was reported at milepost 351 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:36 p.m. — A dog was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary.
8:01 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 3000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.