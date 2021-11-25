MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:47 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street. The people were gone when police arrived.
11:14 a.m. — A man reported his studded tires were stolen on the 2000 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
1:19 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of East Seventh Street reported he and his dog were attacked the night before by a neighbor. There were no injuries.
4:14 p.m. — A gate was reportedly knocked down on the 600 block of South Logan Street.
11:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man asking people for rides home on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday
4:58 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Perimeter and Nez Perce drives.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:45 a.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
7:45 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
11:11 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
11:20 a.m. — A slide-off was reported on Vassar Meadow Road in Deary.
11:47 a.m. — A slide-off was reported on Foothill and Lewis roads in Moscow.
1:18 p.m. — A slide-off was reported at the Mineral Mountain Rest Area in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:43 a.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:09 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Wednesday
3:25 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:02 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.