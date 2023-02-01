PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
12:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Harold Drive.
7:30 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
9:19 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old woman under suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Fisk Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
8:28 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of East Daves Avenue reported people were shouting and jumping on top of a vehicle outside her house.
11:49 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Pets Are People Too.
Sunday
8:35 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
10:35 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Walmart.
Monday
8:32 a.m. — A coin-operated washing machine was damaged and money was stolen on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:28 a.m. — A storage unit on the 200 block of Rodeo Drive was broken into.
11:36 a.m. — A vehicle drove into mailboxes on the 1100 block of South Main Street. There were no injuries.
1:46 a.m. — Four juveniles reportedly stole a traffic cone from Spence Hardware. The cone was returned and there are no charges.
2:12 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:47 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a vehicle crash on West Pullman Road. A driver was cited for failure to yield when their car collided with another vehicle while attempting to turn left into Vape.
9:26 p.m. — Police arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:47 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
3:37 p.m. — A car crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Monday
12:06 p.m. — A battery was reported on U.S. 95.
