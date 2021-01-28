PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:35 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Webb Street.
9:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of people letting their dogs defecate on the street and not cleaning it up on Sunrise Drive and Cory Lane.
8:23 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for hitting and damaging NAPA Auto Parts with his vehicle.
8:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:21 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on Hoffman Road in Pullman.
4:07 p.m. — A 38-year-old Tekoa man was arrested on Alder Street in Tekoa for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:21 a.m. — Three moose were reported on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.
3:36 p.m. — Rape was reported on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive. Police are investigating.
8:25 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
8:51 p.m. — A vehicle was possibly keyed on the 100 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
8:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.