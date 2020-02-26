LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:54 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen on the 1300 block of Bear Creek Road near Princeton but then recovered.
12:41 p.m. — A Latah County Search and Rescue portable toilet was reportedly damaged at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office in Moscow.
4:01 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 600 block of Montana Street in Deary.
5:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Jacksha Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:46 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 7.5 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:58 a.m. — A cold assault was reported at Jiffy Lube on Bishop Boulevard.
8 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.
10:11 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
8:19 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.