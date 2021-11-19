MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a bus swiping a vehicle on A and Cherry streets. There were no injuries.
12:57 p.m. — A 29-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic battery on the 200 block of Baker Street. Police said the alleged victim was injured but was not transported to the hospital.
1:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of North Grant Street.
3:25 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:47 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
Thursday
2:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:26 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
8:23 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:42 a.m. – Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
6:58 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of possible harassment on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:35 p.m. – Emergency personnel conducted a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Thursday
1:58 a.m. – A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on Southeast Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.
4:52 a.m. – Officers were advised of a controlled substance problem on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:37 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:08 p.m. – An officer responded to a hit-and-run collision on Southeast Idaho Street and East College Avenue.