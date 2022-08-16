MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:47 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from a greenhouse on Sixth Street.
11:48 a.m. — A sex offense was reported at the University of Idaho.
5:08 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington and Seventh streets.
10:26 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on A Street.
Saturday
7:57 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior.
10:20 a.m. — A male stole $250 worth of batteries from Tri-State Outfitters.
11:28 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings.
3:35 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 800 block of North Almon Street.
6:41 p.m. — A woman was found passed out in her vehicle at Buffalo Wild Wings after reportedly yelling slurs at customers. Police, fire and EMS responded.
Sunday
4:05 p.m. — A dog reportedly attacked a cat and injured it on the 1100 block of East B Street.
5:49 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street reported her firearms were stolen.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:14 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported in Moscow.
Sunday
12:18 p.m. — A theft was reported on Wyoming Street in Deary.
5:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:36 p.m. — An automobile theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Myrtle Street.
7:57 p.m — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — Stalking was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
10:56 a.m. — A fraternity sign was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
4:57 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Upper Drive.
Sunday
2:44 p.m. — Two shoplifters were reported at Walmart.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male walking into traffic on Bishop Boulevard.
9:47 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for suspicion of reckless driving and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
4:29 p.m. — Deputies and firefighters safely removed a dog from a well on North Gross Avenue in Uniontown.
Sunday
12:24 p.m. — A 28-year-old Tekoa man was arrested on Poplar Street in Tekoa for allegedly violating his probation.
6:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of someone shooting at a cow on Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.