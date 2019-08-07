PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:14 a.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault after allegedly slapping her husband on the 500 block of Northwest State Street.
10:58 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Walmart.
2:33 p.m. — A third party reported a 17-year-old boy having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Pullman.
3:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Walmart.
4:58 p.m. — A male reportedly sent a picture of his genitalia to a person on Tinder. The recipient of the photo then threatened to post the picture online if he did not pay the individual money.
5:26 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:28 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of violating a no-contact order on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
9:39 p.m. — A 55-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of third-degree theft after allegedly stealing $73 worth of grocery items from Walmart.
10:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Southeast Carolstar Drive.
Tuesday
12:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
4:36 a.m. — A 72-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on North Palouse Road near Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:14 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:19 a.m. — A red 2003 Honda Civic was reported stolen on the 700 block of North Main Street.
12:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main Street.
1:34 p.m. — Counterfeit money was reportedly found in a room at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
5:03 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
5:06 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was trespassed from the Moscow Public Library on South Jefferson Street.
5:31 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Norco on West Third Street.
11:54 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace after police responded twice to the man who was allegedly playing loud music in a parking lot on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:33 a.m. — A 31-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI near mile marker 332 on U.S. Highway 95 outside Genesee.
7:56 a.m. — A woman on the 3100 block of Park Road near Deary reported she recently purchased a horse online for almost $2,000. It was supposed to be delivered by last Friday, but she has not received it.
11:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Mountain View and Darby roads near Moscow.
5:33 p.m. — A man on the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch reported his wife sent a $1,000 check after receiving a scam call saying she won a large sum of money.
11:41 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia near mile marker 338 on U.S. Highway 95 outside Moscow.