PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:05 a.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
8:40 a.m. — A man was seen allegedly hitting his children as he walked into Walmart. Police were unable to locate the man.
11:43 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of West Main Street.
12:19 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen from the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
12:24 p.m. — A subject reported the window of his vehicle was broken out on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
1:45 p.m. — A woman was seen yelling with her husband outside on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard. Police contacted the involved party.
3:44 p.m. — Police responded when a man was reported banging on doors and screaming on the 800 block of Southwest State Street.
4:26 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
5:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
7:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
9:45 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Campus and Opal streets.
10:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:08 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
11:24 p.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and making false statements on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Wednesday
1:20 a.m. — A man said he was jumped by three men on the 600 block of Northeast Garfield Street.
Police responded to ten noise complaints Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:24 a.m. — A man was transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on Central Ferry Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:58 a.m. — Police responded to a possible gas leak on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:33 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at the WSU Schnitzer Art Museum.
12:27 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Terre View Drive.
2:48 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Streit Perham.
9:55 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession exhibiting at Scott Hall.
Wednesday
12:05 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession exhibiting at the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:19 a.m. — Documents and cables were reported stolen from a vehicle glove box on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
11:44 a.m. — Three items were reported stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue between the middle of May and the beginning of August.
12:09 p.m. — A woman’s vape pen battery, which was charging, reportedly caught fire on a bag in her passenger seat on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road. The woman suffered burns to her right side, but she was not taken to the hospital. Moscow police used a fire extinguisher to put the blaze out.
12:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of Blake Avenue.
2:09 p.m. — A woman reported damage to her front door on the 1400 block of North Polk Street Extension.
3:36 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on East E Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — A small camp fire near mile marker 18.5 on State Highway 6 outside Harvard was extinguished by the Idaho Department of Lands.
3:35 p.m. — A fence line was reportedly cut on the 1400 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Viola.
5:06 p.m. — A dent was reported on a vehicle on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
7:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.