WSU POLICE

Tuesday

1:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of vandalism on Northeast Terrell Mall.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11:13 a.m. — A travel trailer was stolen from the 100 block of Northwest Harold Drive.

3:11 p.m. — Officers provided a welfare check for the 400 block of Southeast Jordan Road.

3:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:13 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Jackson and Seventh streets.

10:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of West A Street.

8:35 p.m. — A male was reported walking around and yelling on the 200 block of South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:46 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on Cameron Road in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you