WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of vandalism on Northeast Terrell Mall.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:13 a.m. — A travel trailer was stolen from the 100 block of Northwest Harold Drive.
3:11 p.m. — Officers provided a welfare check for the 400 block of Southeast Jordan Road.
3:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:13 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Jackson and Seventh streets.
10:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of West A Street.
8:35 p.m. — A male was reported walking around and yelling on the 200 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:46 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on Cameron Road in Moscow.