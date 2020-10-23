PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:34 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital from C Street following a threat of self-harm.
12:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Clay Court.
3:20 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Fisk Street.
4:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Orchard Drive.
5:09 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old woman for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and failing to register a vehicle.
6:36 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a juvenile problem on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:03 p.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a diabetic problem on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:08 p.m. — A 51-year-old Latah, Wash., man was arrested in Rosalia for suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without permission, trespassing and malicious mischief.
8:53 p.m. — A 37-year-old Colfax man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
6:29 a.m. — Two vehicles were reported broken into overnight on Indian Hills Drive.
8:01 a.m. — A tire was found damaged on Almon Street.
8:29 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Wallace Complex on the University of Idaho campus.
10:26 a.m. — Prescription medicine was reported stolen from a vehicle on Indian Hills Drive.
12:36 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on State Highway 95.
9:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Pleasant Place.
Thursday
1:26 a.m. — A man was arrested on warrant on Almon Street.
1:34 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 100 block of 3rd Street.
1:54 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Friendship Square.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:12 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
8:49 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cedar Ridge and Southwick roads in Kendrick.
9:19 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Highway 95 in Genesee.
4:06 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Dry Creek Road in Troy.
4:27 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
5:37 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 3 in Troy.
9:32 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Davis and Flanigan Creek roads in Viola.