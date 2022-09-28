PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:35 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of Williams Drive.
9:03 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order on the 1500 block of Valley Road.
9:46 a.m. — Officers responded to a structure fire on the 594 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:42 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
12:04 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Albion Road. The patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital.
12:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft on Derby Street.
1:59 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 200 block of Olsen Street.
5:30 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on Spring Street.
6:42 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Clay Court.
10:57 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for alleged third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:52 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Janet Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:34 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Alumni Way.
9:45 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
1:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
1:16 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
2:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
8:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Ferdinands Lane.
9:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
11:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:02 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Road in Palouse.
12:04 p.m. — A one-vehicle injury crash was reported on Albion Road. The patient was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
4:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:59 a.m. — Police responded to a crash between an electric scooter and a vehicle on Washington and D streets. There were no apparent injuries.
9:58 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
2:23 p.m. — People were reported yelling at the University of Idaho Commons.
5:28 p.m. — Police arrested a male for vandalism at the Gritman Medical Center emergency room.
10:02 p.m. — Two shoplifters were reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:01 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported at Laird Park.
12:05 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.