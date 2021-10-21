MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:57 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of East First Street.
11:12 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.
12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone outside on Main Street drinking beer and playing loud music.
2:29 p.m. — Police heard a report of a sexual assault that took place almost two years ago.
6:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident occurred on the 1000 block of Harold Avenue.
7:58 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
9:18 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Main and Fifth streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:33 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Lamb Road in Troy.
10:24 p.m. — A 25-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery that left one person with a head laceration on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
3:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious circumstance on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
6:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
6:19 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
8:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a fake ID being used at Dissmore’s IGA.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:07 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:50 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sunset Road in St. John.
11:21 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on East Alder Street in Tekoa.