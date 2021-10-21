MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

4:57 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of East First Street.

11:12 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.

12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone outside on Main Street drinking beer and playing loud music.

2:29 p.m. — Police heard a report of a sexual assault that took place almost two years ago.

6:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident occurred on the 1000 block of Harold Avenue.

7:58 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.

9:18 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Main and Fifth streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:33 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Lamb Road in Troy.

10:24 p.m. — A 25-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery that left one person with a head laceration on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

3:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious circumstance on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.

6:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

6:19 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.

8:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a fake ID being used at Dissmore’s IGA.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

7:07 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:50 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sunset Road in St. John.

11:21 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on East Alder Street in Tekoa.

