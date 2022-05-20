MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:12 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Ghormley Park.
10:36 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a reported overdose on Lauder Avenue and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.
4:24 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
11:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
Thursday
12:47 a.m. — Police took a report from a woman who said she was physically assaulted on Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:36 .m. — Deputies responded to a report of a battery on East Main Street in Kendrick.
10:51 p.m. — Threats were made on Fourth Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:58 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.
1:03 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:54 p.m. — An online scam was reported near Global Scholars Hall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:04 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.