MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:12 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Ghormley Park.

10:36 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a reported overdose on Lauder Avenue and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.

4:24 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

11:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Palouse Court.

Thursday

12:47 a.m. — Police took a report from a woman who said she was physically assaulted on Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:36 .m. — Deputies responded to a report of a battery on East Main Street in Kendrick.

10:51 p.m. — Threats were made on Fourth Street in Juliaetta.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

11:58 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.

1:03 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

7:54 p.m. — An online scam was reported near Global Scholars Hall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:04 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.

