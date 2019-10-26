WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 9
Raymond Duncan Hogge, 34, and Sarah Kathleen Bruns, 36, both of Colfax
Oct. 15
Timothy John Sorensen, 36, and Siamara Lillian Carranza, 29, both of Pullman
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 11
Kip Mock, 21, and Karis Taylor, 22, both of Moscow
Joseph Roberts, 26, and Lia Vanderploeg, 21, both of Moscow
Oct. 15
Parker Gibson, 29, and Autumn St. Amand, 31, both of Moscow
Rusty Hatfield II, 33, and Ashley Schu, 31, both of Moscow
Oct. 16
Daniel Allen, 22, of Wenatchee, Wash., and Alexis Morgan, 24, of Moscow
Oct. 17
Logan Gullickson, 26, and Karie Davidson, 32, both of Spokane
Thursday
Michael Griebling, 35, and Kimberly Phillips, 27, both of Moscow
Jakob Moore and Destiny Alvarez, both 24 of Portland, Ore.
Divorces
Oct. 18
Brad Prichard and Kelly Prichard
Tuesday
Marie Day and William Day Jr.
Katelyn Price and Safa Riadh
Ivata Alves and Arthur Olguin
Sentencings
Oct. 16
Joseph Montambo, 26, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail, fined $702.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Bryan Schiavoni, 43, of Moscow, was convicted of domestic battery and sentenced to one year probation and fined $487.50.
Tanner Zumhofe, 21, of Genesee, was convicted of domestic battery and sentenced to two years probation, 10 days in jail and fined $487.50.
Tuesday
Sawsha Hall, 20, of Lewiston, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.
Starr Olson, 26, of Moscow, was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $472.50.
Wednesday
Shane Bohn, 31, of Lewiston, was convicted of excessive DUI and sentenced to one year probation, 10 days in jail, fined $802.50 and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
Justin Leigh, 28, of Bovill, was convicted of battery and sentenced to two days in jail and fined $257.50.
Scott Turner, 49, of Peck, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and sentenced to six months probation, two days in jail, fined $257.50 and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Southeast Johnson Avenue.
4:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a car on the side of the road on Northwest Albion Drive.
8:23 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of possible harassment on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:03 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 900 block of West Main Street.
11:05 p.m. — An officer issued warnings for minor in possession of alcohol near the intersection Northeast Ruby and Colorado streets.
Friday
1:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported near the intersection of Northeast Ruby and Colorado streets.
2:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Pullman Police also responded to seven noise complaints between Thursday and Friday mornings
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:31 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of East College Mall.
5:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicycle was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:34 p.m. — An officer warned two for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Friday
12:18 a.m. — Three were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
5:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Spotswood Street.
6:50 p.m. — A synthetic plant was reportedly lit on fire, damaging the carpet and a desk at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on East First Street. The fire was quickly extinguished by someone at the church. Damages were estimated at $465 and a baby bottle and baby Bible were also reported stolen. There are no suspects.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:47 p.m. — A 57-year-old Viola man was cited for suspicion of two counts of battery on the 700 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.